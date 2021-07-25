Salford City have Matty Willock on trial following his departure from Gillingham, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Salford. Trialist was Matt Willock. Part of a famous football family. Poss signing. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2021

Salford City are casting an eye over the midfielder.

Willock, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Gillingham at the end of last season.

He played for Gary Bowyer’s side yesterday as they beat Derby County 2-1 in a friendly.

Willock started his career in the academy at Arsenal but switched to Manchester United at the age of 15.

He never made a senior appearance for the Premier League giants but enjoyed plenty of game time out on loan with the likes of FC Utrecht, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Crawley Town.

United released him in June 2019 and he was subsequently snapped up by Gillingham.

The Monserrat international played 26 times during his time with the Gills but they let him leave when his deal expired at the end of last month.

Salford are now having a look at him and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him for the next campaign.

This move makes sense with Salford’s links to Manchester United.

He will be a player the Ammies’ hierarchy know well and he wouldn’t be a bad addition for them in League Two.

Willock needs to find a new permanent home where he will be guaranteed first-team football.