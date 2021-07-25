QPR have been taking a look at Brandon Aveiro following his departure from Crystal Palace, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

QPR are casting an eye over the youngster ahead of a potential move.

Aveiro, who is 19-years-old, is currently a free agent with his contract at Crystal Palace expiring at the end of last month.

He is weighing up his next move in the game and will be hoping to show the Hoops what he can do.

Aveiro rose up through the youth ranks at Palace and was a key player for both their Under-18s and Under-23s side during his time at Selhurst Park.

However, he was allowed to move on at the end of last season and it will be interesting to see if QPR take a gamble on him.

The Hoops have had a busy transfer window as they prepare for another year under Mark Warburton and appear to be keeping one eye on youth recruitment.

Thoughts?

QPR have had some bright young talents emerge into their first-team over recent years and have proven to be a great home for youngsters.

Aveiro is a bit of an unknown quantity but could be worth taking a punt on.

It is likely that he would initially link up with the R’s development squad.