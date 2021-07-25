West Brom are being linked with a move for Adam Reach following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

West Brom. Surprise potential squad addition is Adam Reach. Ex Sheff Wed. Also on Blackburn list. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 25, 2021

West Brom have identified the experienced winger as a potential addition as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Reach, who is 28-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

Nixon says he is also on the radar of Blackburn Rovers, a club he has been linked with for a while now.

Reach was on the books at Sheffield Wednesday for six years and made 232 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals along the way.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and went on to play 78 games for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City and Preston North End.

The wide man will be hoping to resolve his future soon and find a new club with the new season on the horizon.

This would be an interesting signing for West Brom. Reach would give the Baggies more competition and depth in their squad.

Valerien Ismael will still want to bring in some more signings to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.