Former Birmingham City defender Lucas Powell is hoping to get back into the game with AFC Telford United.

The non-league side have been taking a look at the ex-Blues youngster on trial, as per Shropshire Star reporter Lewis Cox on Twitter (see tweet below).

Telford looked at trialist left-back Lucas Powell, ex-Blues youngster, who has trained at the club over the summer. #bucks — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) July 24, 2021

Powell, who is 19-years-old, was released by Birmingham last year and has since been weighing up his options.

He has been training with Telford over the summer and will be eager to land himself a deal for next season.

Powell joined Birmingham in 2010 after being scouted from Sunday League football.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Midlands side and was a regular for their Under-18s side.

The teenager wasn’t able to make the step up into the Blues’ first-team though and they made the tough decision to part company with him at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Nevertheless, Powell could be back playing if he is able to convince Telford to hand him a contract. He played in a friendly against Notts County yesterday.

They compete in the National League North and have a few ex-Football League players playing for them such as Brendan Daniels, Theo Streete and Aaron Williams.

Powell won’t want to slip through the net like many other youngsters have done and a move to Telford would be a great opportunity for him to start playing some regular football.