Derby County are set to sign goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, according to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Ryan Allsop is set to sign a contract with #DCFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 25, 2021

Derby County are handing a contract to the experienced stopper as they prepare for next season.

Allsop, who is 28-years-old, has been training with the Rams over recent times following his release by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of the last campaign.

He has been linked with Leyton Orient this summer, as per a report by the Newham Recorder, whilst journalist Alan Nixon said Gillingham were keen as well.

However, it appears Allsop will be staying in the Championship next term.

He spent the past three years with Wycombe and played a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Gareth Ainsworth.

The ‘keeper had spells at West Brom, Millwall, Höttur and Leyton Orient before he moved to AFC Bournemouth in 2013.

He then spent five years on the books of the Cherries as they rose from the third tier to the Premier League. He played 27 times as well as having loan spells away at Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln City.

Bringing Allsop to Pride Park on a permanent basis is a shrewd bit of business by Derby on a free.

He is an experienced goalkeeper and will give them more competition between the sticks.