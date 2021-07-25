Notts County are taking a look at Kyle Bennett on trial following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

Notts County are casting an eye over the experienced winger (see tweet below).

Here's how we line up in this afternoon's friendly at @telfordutd! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/G0aC4OKBEP — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) July 24, 2021

Bennett, who is 30-years-old, was released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season and will be hoping to impress with Ian Burchnall’s side.

He spent the past campaign on loan at Grimsby Town as they Mariners were relegated from League Two.

Read: Defender released by Bristol Rovers finds new club

Bennett signed for Bristol Rovers in February 2018 and made 62 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

He spent time on loan at Swindon Town in the season before last and was part of their side promoted to League One on points-per-game before heading back to the Gas.

The winger started his career at Wolves before dropping into the lower leagues for spells with the likes of Bury, Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town and Bradford City.

Portsmouth came calling in 2015 and he enjoyed his spell at Fratton Park, playing a key role in their League Two title win in 2017.

Read: Swindon Town loan man from last season on trial with League Two side

Thoughts?

Bennett’s time at Bristol Rovers didn’t really work out but he is a decent option for clubs on a free transfer.

Notts County will be eager to get out of the National League next season and he would do a job for them next season.

It will be interesting to see if they offer him a deal.