Peterborough United have become a name in football synonymous with bringing players in, developing them and then selling them on for big money.

Peterborough United fans have seen this happen with the likes of Jack Marriott, Britt Assombalonga and Ivan Toney. The latest player brought in who blazed goals is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

He could also be the next one to leave according to a report in Scottish publication the Daily Record. The Record’s Graeme Young writes that Clarke-Harris “is interested in joining Rangers” ahead of next season.

Clarke-Harris joined The Posh from Bristol Rovers last August. It was a return to London Road for the striker, having initially joined them from Coventry City’s Under-18s in July 2012.

His tenure at the Cambridgeshire outfit then was just one season. He saw loan spells at Southend United and Bury before being moved on to Oldham Athletic.

A series of other moves saw him return to Coventry in July 2018 before moving to Bristol Rovers the following January.

Clarke-Harris arrived at Peterborough United on the back of a 16-goal/three-assist season for The Pirates. He surpassed that total with ease as Peterborough stormed to the Championship via automatic promotion.

Last season for Darren Ferguson’s side, Clarke-Harris exploded. Across all competitions, the lethal frontman scored 33 goals and provided three assists. 31 of those goals came in an effort that fired The Posh to the Championship.

Young’s article for The Daily Record mentions that Rangers would not be the only club in the market for a player they scouted “extensively last season.” He name-checks Championship sides Bournemouth, Sheffield United and West Brom as well as Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

A local source, the Peterborough Telegraph, adds that the London Road side “would expect upwards of £5 million” in any sale of Clarke-Harris.

Thoughts?

It would be a case of ‘here we go again’ if Peterborough United sold Jonson Clarke-Harris for big bucks. This would be especially so coming after a goal-laden season. They have ‘previous’ in that respect.

33 goals at any level in one season is bound to draw nodding heads and murmurs of appreciation. That is the case here with Clarke-Harris.

However, the way that Peterborough United do their business would indicate that they’d not consider letting him go if they didn’t have a similar iron in the fire to replace him.