Derby County were in a bad position last season. The Rams are still in a hole as next season rapidly approaches.

Derby County are still waiting for a takeover of the club to materialise. This being successfully concluded would put two failed takeover bids from last season to one side.

The Rams are, however, in a transfer twilight zone. They are under an embargo when it comes to allowed signings. This is due to multiple infringements of EFL policy.

The impact of being under such signing restrictions weighs heavy on what Wayne Rooney is able to do with the squad. As per Sky Sports, it is something that Rooney is clear on the effects of.

Speaking on the situation facing him, Rooney is more than clear that it is not something he is happy with. Commenting on this the Rams boss said:

“It’s not ideal, it has been very difficult not knowing what my squad will be in two weeks’ time when the league starts. However we can, we need to get that sorted.”

To hammer home this message about not knowing the make-up and status of his squad, Rooney lays things bare. He stresses that he must be allowed to bring players in over the next two weeks.

Commenting on what players he has at his disposal, Rooney says:

“I haven’t got one centre-back signed to the club, there are two very young players in the U23s and U18s. It would be impossible for me to field a team.“

Derby County’s struggles off the field last season were well documented. They are struggles that are leaving a growing hangover this season. They are also struggles that Rooney is happy to talk about in public.

The new season is less than a fortnight away. Wayne Rooney knows what needs to be done. He is also aware of what will happen if this is not done.

Thoughts?

Wayne Rooney is not being dramatic when he says that it will be impossible for him to field a side at Pride Park without signings. The Derby County manager has just nine signed-up players on the books.

August 7th is rapidly approaching. The closer it comes, the more desperate this situation becomes. Fielding a weakened side would see the Rams blown aside far too easily by seasoned outfits.

They do have eight free agents turning out in friendlies for them. As Rooney indicates though, it’s names on contracts that are needed.