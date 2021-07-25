Notts County will not be making a move for Bolton Wanderers-linked striker Kabongo Tshimanga from Boreham Wood.

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall has ruled out a move for him this summer, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Tshimanga, who is 23-years-old, has been in impressive form for Boreham Wood over the past two seasons by scoring a combined 41 goals in 88 games in all competitions.

He has been linked with a move to the Football League in this transfer window with Bolton said to be keen, as per a report by Football League World.

However, nothing has materialised in terms of a move to Ian Evatt’s side yet.

Notts County have been linked over recent times but their manager has poured cold water on the speculation.

Tshimanga started his career at MK Dons and went on to play 13 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Aldershot Town, Corby Town, Chelmsford City, Nuneaton Town and Yeovil Town to gain experience.

He then had permanent stints at Boston United and Oxford City before joining Boreham Wood in 2019.

Tshimanga has caught the eye in the National League since then.

Thoughts?

If the ex-England C international is to move on this summer it is likely to be to a League One/Two club.

Bolton have been linked and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of that.