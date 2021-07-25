Rotherham United are set to sign Hakeem Odoffin from Hamilton Academical.

Rotherham United are poised to see off competition from Hibernian and Motherwell to sign the Scottish Premiership man, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Odoffin, who is 23-years-old, only has a year left on his contract at Hamilton and they are losing him in this transfer window.

The Millers have had two bids rejected for him already but will strike gold with their third offer.

Odoffin spent his career as a right-back before his move to Hamilton where they changed him into a midfield.

He started his senior career at Barnet after spells in the academies at Tottenham Hotspur and Reading.

The Londoner then went on to have spells at Wolves and Northampton Town before moving up to Scotland to initially join Livingston.

Hamilton swooped to sign him on a two-year contract last summer and he was a key player for them in the Scottish top flight last season.

Rotherham have been patient with their recruitment since their relegation from the Championship but are expected to be busy over the next couple of weeks.

Paul Warne’s side need bodies through the door and landing Odoffin would be a shrewd bit of business.

His versatile would come in very handy for the Yorkshire side as they look to mount an immediate promotion push next term.