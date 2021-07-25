Bournemouth’s Philip Billing is set to snub Premier League new boys Norwich City, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

Billing, 25, is wanted by Norwich City.

The Dane shone for Bournemouth last season, scoring eight goals and grabbing four assists in his 36 Championship outings.

But Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Billing is happy to stay on the south coast this summer, as he ‘likes new boss Scott Parker’s style’, with Norwich also struggling to meet the Cherries’ £15million valuation of the attacking midfielder.

Parker swapped Fulham for Bournemouth earlier in the summer and will look for promotion from the Championship once again, after achieving it with Fulham back in the 2019/20 season.