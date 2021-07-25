Hull City continue to pursue a deal to sign Terell Thomas after his departure from AFC Wimbledon.

Hull City are still keen on landing him despite their transfer embargo, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are hoping to bring in three new signings before the start of the new season.

Thomas, who is 25-years-old, has been linked with Grant McCann’s side for a while now and they remain hopeful of luring him to the MKM Stadium over the next couple of weeks.

The centre-back remains without a club since his contract at Wimbledon expired at the end of June.

The Daily Mail have reported over recent times that the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers are keen on him as well.

However, Hull are looking to see off competition from elsewhere to boost their backline.

Thomas joined Wimbledon in 2018 and made 90 appearances for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move the Dons, he has also played for Arsenal, Charlton Athletic, Woking and Wigan Athletic.

Thoughts?

Hull are in need of at least one other centre-back and haven’t replaced Reece Burke since his departure to Luton Town.

Thomas hasn’t played at Championship level before so signing him could be a bit of a gamble.

Nevertheless, the Tigers will have done their homework on him.

The fact the likes of Sunderland, Barnsley and Blackburn have been linked suggests he’s highly-rated.