Blackburn Rovers have rejected a £15million bid for striker Adam Armstrong and the chance to take Hornets striker Andre Gray on loan, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

Armstrong, 24, is wanted by Premier League new boys Watford.

The Hornets though have seen a £15million bid turned down by Rovers, with the Venky’s demanding a fee closer to £25million for the Englishman due to their hefty 40% sell-on fee owed to Armstrong’s former club Newcastle United.

Furthermore, Rovers also turned down the offer of Gray on loan for the season as part of the Armstrong deal – Watford want £30,000-a-week for Gray who is currently taking home a staggering £80,000-a-week at Vicarage Road.

Alan Nixon though goes on to write how Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray may still be restricted to loan deals even if his side sell Armstrong this summer,