Wigan Athletic are eyeing Sunderland’s Bailey Wright ‘once terms are sorted’, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

Wright, 28, has recently been linked with a move to League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

Now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that the Australian centre-back ‘may fancy’ the move should he get the ‘right length contract’ – though no more insight into the length of Wright’s preferred contract is revealed.

Wright featured 35 times in League One for the Black Cats last season, scoring twice in what was his first full season with the club after leaving Bristol City during the 2019/20 campaign.