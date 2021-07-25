Lincoln City have completed the signing of Josh Griffiths on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Lincoln City have seen off competition from elsewhere to land the goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Griffiths, who is 19-years-old, has been loaned out by West Brom for the second time in his career having spent last season with Cheltenham Town.

The Imps have beaten some fellow League One sides to land his signature.

Read: Door opens for Sheffield Wednesday to swoop in for free agent

Journalist Alan Nixon has previously said Portsmouth are keen, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Griffiths has said: “I spoke to the gaffer (Michael Appleton) and goalkeeper coach Steve Croudsen over the summer and really liked what I heard about the ambition of the club – it seemed a good fit.

“And I spoke to some of the lads who were here last season, specifically Alex Palmer, and they all said good things about the club so it was an easy decision. Alex didn’t have a bad word to say, he said the lads were all great and had a real driving force and philosophy.”

Read: Player released by Barnsley on trial at Portsmouth

Griffiths played a key role in Cheltenham’s promotion from League Two last term and they wanted him back, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom but is yet to play for their senior side.

Thoughts?

This move to Sincil Bank suits both parties and Griffiths will be keen to show what he can do at League One.

Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth may be disappointed to miss out as they are both still eyeing a new goalkeeper for next season.