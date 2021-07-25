West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Birmingham City-linked goalkeeper Brian Kinnear.

West Ham United are poised to hand the youngster a Premier League move, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 25.07.21).

Kinnear, who is 20-years-old, is available as a free agent after being released by Rangers at the end of last season.

He has been on the radar of Birmingham in this transfer window.

However, West Ham have now stopped in and are set to beat the Blues to his signature.

Kinnear joined Rangers as a youngster and rose up through the academy of the Glasgow giants.

The Edinburgh-born goalie was a regular for the Ibrox club at various youth levels and was loaned out for the first time to Camelon in 2019.

He then had a brief spell out on loan at Annan Athletic last season to get some more experience under his belt before being released at the end of June.

Kinnear has since been weighing up his options and looks to be on his way to the Premier League.

Thoughts?

This will be an impressive move for the young ‘keeper and he will link up with West Ham’s development squad initially but is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for.

Birmingham won’t be too disheartened about this one as they signed ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Oliver Basey last week.