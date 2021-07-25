Sheffield United are ‘plotting an ambitious swoop’ for Cantolao’s Yuriel Celi, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).

Celi, 19, is being labelled as a Peruvian ‘wonderkid’ and now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Sheffield United want to sign the youngster this summer.

Th Blades hierarchy are said to be hoping to get a work permit for Celi, but they face competition for his signature from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo.

Nixon hints at an initial loan move to Sheffield United and should he impress then Blades would then have to pay a £600,000 fee for the permanent signing, writing how the United ‘bosses think they could be pulling off a coup’.