Fulham ‘look set to swoop’ for Paulo Gazzaniga after his Spurs exit – the Argentine was previously in talks with Aston Villa.

Gazzaniga, 29, looks poised to join Fulham this summer.

He left Spurs at the end of last season and has previously been linked with Aston Villa. The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) though reports that Gazzaniga wants to remain in London and that Villa could now ‘turn their attention’ to Oxford United’s Jack Stevens to replace Tom Heaton.

Marco Silva is need of a goalkeeper at Fulham after seeing Alphonse Areola’s loan deal expire under previous manager Scott Parker.