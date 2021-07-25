Burnley could let Bailey Peacock-Farrell leave on loan this summer ‘if they get a £300,000 fee’, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) that Burnley and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell could leave on loan this summer.

He’s previously been linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City though Nixon writes that Bournemouth are now ‘in the chase’.

The Clarets though want a £300,000 loan fee for Peacock-Farrell’s services and Nixon writes how that will likely deter both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday, with Bournemouth now eyeing a goalkeeper after Asmir Begovic’s move to Everton.