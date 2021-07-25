Nixon reveals latest on Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Derby County’s Buchanan – bid explained
Nottingham Forest have made a £2million bid for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan, reports The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62).
Buchanan, 20, has become the surprise target of Nottingham Forest.
The Derby County full-back was linked with the Rams’ Midlands rivals earlier in the week and now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Forest have a £2million bid for the Englishman.
Of that £2million, half is ‘up front and guaranteed’ with the rest paid in later add-ons.