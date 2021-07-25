Arsenal struggled at times last season and against teams where they really would have been expected to get all three points.

Arsenal as a side just didn’t seem to click and couldn’t put together a consistent enough run to worry opponents or the table. They finished a disappointing 8th.

The Gunners have made three transfers so far this summer window. Albert Lokonga (RSC Anderlecht) and Nuno Tavares (Benfica) have been snapped up. The pair of 21-year-olds are also joined by Fulham youngster Mike Biereth according to The Athletic’s transfer tracker (July 24, 6 pm).

Fulham will be adjusting to life in the Championship, and hoping to get out of it, under the guidance of new head coach Marco Silva.

However, it will be an adjustment that they will have to make minus the goalscoring talents of 18-year-old London-born starlet Biereth.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have moved in and snapped up the talented young striker after he turned down Fulham’s offer of a professional deal at Craven Cottage.

Biereth was on fire last season for Fulham’s Under-18s with an astonishing record in front of goal. In just 21 games, the young striker scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists.

This total of 21 goals included hat-tricks against Spurs and Aston Villa Under-18s as well as an outstanding display away at Leicester. In this game, Biereth hit a hat-trick of both goals and assists in an 8-0 Fulham victory.

Thoughts?

What is Arsenal’s gain here is definitely Fulham’s loss. Mike Biereth’s season last time out shows the potential that he had.

Whilst youth football is hardly able to measure up to the rigours of first-team games, you cannot discount the returns that he had, 21 goals and 13 assists make big waves at any level.

Fulham might have been minded to introduce him to the first-team at Craven Cottage in this season’s Championship. However, that is all supposition now.

What is clear is that he has left Craven Cottage and travelled the 7 miles north to Arsenal and The Emirates.