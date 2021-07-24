Bradford City at one point last season looked to be heading for the National League. They turned that bad form and fortune around.

Bradford City sacked Stuart McCall, appointed Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman and went storming up the table. They looked a serious bet for the play-offs at one point.

However, their form wasn’t sustained and the West Yorkshire side fell away and missed the top six by a distance.

Sellars and Trueman were relieved of their positions and replaced by poached Morecambe boss Derek Adams.

It is Adams who will be masterminding City’s League Two campaign next season. He’s led the Bantams to five straight pre-season wins so far.

The last of those came this afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Valley Parade.

It was a result that Adams was more than happy with per local source the Telegraph and Argus and reporter Simon Parker.

The City boss said of the result: “I’m delighted. We came up against a very good starting XI from Blackburn Rovers today.”

It was a Blackburn side that featured goal-laden striker Adam Armstrong up front – a player drawing much transfer interest.

However, Bradford City won the game with goals from Lee Angol (19′ pen) and Callum Cooke (56′).

The overall performance is what stood out for City boss Adams. He said of that: “The pleasing thing was that we finished the game really strongly. As it went on, I think we controlled it.”

Bradford City have been looking for the right man to guide them for a while. Stuart McCall is a Bantams legend but it has never worked out with him at the helm.

Sellars and Trueman were realistically only placeholders at the club but their initial surge away from relegation gave them cachet.

Adams is different. He had just gotten Morecambe promoted to League One and was prepared to drop back down to League Two again with Bradford.