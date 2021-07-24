A late strike from new signing Andy Cannon saw Hull City beat Scunthorpe United 1-0 this afternoon.

Hull City fans saw Tom Huddlestone back in the black and amber at Glanford Park today.

The experienced midfielder has been handed the opportunity to play for his former club on trial.

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, has been available since being released by Derby County last summer.

Hull boss Grant McCann spoke to BBC Humberside Sport journalist Matt Dean about the situation at the moment (see tweet below).

He said: “He’s a club legend. We’ve just given him the opportunity to come and train and build his fitness up. He can lend his experience in and around the younger boys in the changing room.

“People like Keano (Lewis-Potter), Greavesy and Lewie (Coyle) – the Hull supporters (in the squad) – are made up just seeing him come into the training ground the other day. We’ll take it day by day.”

He added: “You can see the quality he’s got on the ball. Tom will tell you himself being in and around the group is a different intensity than training on your own.”

Huddlestone played for Hull from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances in all competitions.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man is a popular player among their fans and played a key role in the Tigers’ journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

Thoughts?

If he’s fit and proves he’s up for it then Hull should sign Huddlestone back for next season.

City have a young squad so his experience would be invaluable and there is no doubting his quality.

But again, it depends how he feels after over a year out of the game.