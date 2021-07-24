Liverpool were in a rut last season as injuries ripped apart the heart of their defensive line. They didn’t have a settled pairing all season.

Liverpool saw first-choice centre-back pairing Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dyke suffer serious knee injuries which ended their seasons.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to play 20 different combinations of players at the heart of the Reds defence last season. The depth of injuries there saw them drop into the Championship to buy Preston North End’s Ben Davies.

Davies arrived at Anfield as a product of the youth system, being brought through the age groups by the Lilywhites. Since making the breakthrough into Preston’s first-team squad, he’s gone on to make 145 appearances.

With van Dyke and Gomez working their way back to full fitness, there was always the thought that Liverpool would be looking to sell Davies.

The Athletic’s James Pearce wrote that a number of sides are interested in the former Deepdale man. One side specifically mentioned is Sheffield United.

Pearce wrote of this interest that: “Sheffield United are one of a number of clubs who have enquired about Davies’ availability.”

This interest has been supported by Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey who says that they have been informed that Sheffield United have contacted Liverpool to register their interest.

Davies didn’t get to feature during Liverpool’s run-in to last season and finally got to pull on a Reds shirt earlier this week against Austrian side Wacker Innsbruck.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United will need to strengthen and rebuild their side to mount a Championship promotion chase. Ben Davies would be a good addition that the Blades could make.

Davies has heaps of Championship experience – 129 games of it to be precise. It is experience that shows he is used to the rigours of the league at this level.

Liverpool are thought to be open to Ben Davies leaving if the right offer is submitted. Sheffield United are said to be interested. He’s the type of player who would slot right in at Bramall Lane.