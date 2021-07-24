Connor Ogilvie has featured for Gillingham in a pre-season friendly against Colchester United, as per a report from Kent Online.

Earlier this summer, Gillingham tried to tie defender Connor Ogilvie down to a new contract.

However, the former Spurs defender turned down the Gills’ offer of a new contract. Subsequently, his deal with the League One side expired and since then, he has been available for nothing.

Now, it has emerged that Ogilvie has featured for Steve Evans’ side in a pre-season friendly against Colchester United.

As confirmed by a report from Kent Online, the 25-year-old played all 90 minutes for Evans’ side.

It remains unknown as to what this could mean for Ogilvie’s immediate future. The report doesn’t mention whether or not he has penned a new deal with the club, nor does it say that an offer is still on the table for the defender.

However, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out as Ogilvie looks to find himself a club before the new campaign begins next month.

Thoughts

Ogilvie previously impressed during his time at the Priestfield Stadium.

The left-back has previously attracted interest from the Championship, so it awaits to be seen if he can earn a move up the EFL ladder or if he remains in League One.

It will also be interesting to see how his situation with Gillingham pans out, with the player seemingly remaining in a good relationship with the club despite rejecting a deal earlier this summer.