Tranmere Rovers are “frontrunners” in the chase for Reading striker Marc McNulty, it has been reported.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Reading had told the striker that he could move on ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Marc McNulty has struggled to make an impact with the Royals, spending much of his time on the books with the club out on loan. Last season, he spent time with Dundee United, linking up with Micky Mellon’s side for the duration of the campaign.

Now, it has been reported that McNulty could be reuniting with Mellon at Tranmere Rovers.

As per a report from the Reading Chronicle, Mellon is keen to reunite with McNulty ahead of the new season. Tranmere Rovers are reportedly the frontrunners in the battle for his signature, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

During his time with the Royals, the 28-year-old has played on 17 times in three years with the club.

Along the way, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

As well as spending time with Dundee United last season, McNulty has also endured temporary stints with Sunderland and Hibernian.

Thoughts?

With three underwhelming years at Reading under his belt and a year remaining on his contract, it makes sense for McNulty to depart this summer.

Regardless of his difficult stint with the Championship club, bringing in the Scottish forward would be an impressive signing for Tranmere. It will be interesting to see if the League Two side can secure a deal as they look to further bolster their ranks.