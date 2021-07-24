Sheffield Wednesday defender Julian Borner is set to complete a move away from Hillsborough in the coming days, it has been reported.

Since the Owls’ relegation to League One, Borner has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough.

It emerged earlier this week that Sheffield Wednesday had reached an agreement to sell the German back to his native. 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96 are looking to offer Borner a route back to Germany and now, a fresh report has emerged on the situation.

As stated by Yorkshire Live, the 30-year-old is set to join Hannover in the coming days.

It is said that Borner will be joining the club in the early stages of next week, so fans of both sides will be awaiting confirmation of the move.

Should the defender depart as expected, it will bring an end to his two-year spell at Hillsborough.

Across all competitions, the Weimar-born ace played 70 times across all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday. Along the way, he chipped in with four goals.

Before joining Wednesday, Borner had spent his entire career in Germany, so he will bring plenty of experience to Hannover providing a move goes through.

Thoughts?

Wednesday’s options at centre-back are looking rather thin at the moment.

Osaze Urhoghide, Joost van Aken and Tom Lees have all already moved on, leaving Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley as their only centre-back options as it stands.

With Borner heading for the exit door as well, you’d new centre-backs will be on their way to Hillsborough before the window closes.