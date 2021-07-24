Middlesbrough look to have all but secured a deal to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, but reports from Tutto Mercato state that Serie A side Cagliari are making a late push to sign the player.

Middlesbrough allowed George Saville to depart and so are looking for replacements in midfield. Argentinian starlet Martin Payero looks favourite to plug that gap, with a deal having been agreed and a medical completed.

Manager Neil Warnock admitted he expects the deal to be finalised next week. But Cagliari are looking to sabotage the player’s move to the Championship, with the promise of playing in the Italian top tier.

No such move would be completed until he has finished his stint with the Argentinian squad at this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games. But this will certainly be food for thought for both Payero and for Middlesbrough.

Cagliari currently have seasoned international midfielders already plying their trade at the club. The likes of Marko Rog, Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Gaston Pereiro, Marseille loanee Kevin Strootman, as well as club captain Joao Pedro.

Payero would be in direct competition with the sextet in Italy and could struggle for game time compared to if he completed a move to Boro.

Thoughts

This could prove to be a difficult one to overcome for Middlesbrough. Depending on the aspirations of the player, the prospect of playing in the Italian top flight against some of the best players in the world could be too much of a pull compared to playing in the Championship.

However, if reports are to be believed, the deal to sign for the Teessiders looks to be all but competed. A bid has been accepted, the player has passed a medical, and Warnock has revealed that everything should be announced next week.