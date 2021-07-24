Luton Town have brought free agent defender Reece Hutchinson in on trial, it has been reported.

Nathan Jones is looking to bolster his ranks with some more new additions before the 2021/22 campaign.

Luton Town have brought in eight players so far, adding Amari’i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke, Cameron Jerome, Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe.

Now, it has emerged the Hatters are casting their eye over a potential ninth addition.

As revealed by Luton Today, free agent defender Reece Hutchinson has joined the Championship side on trial.

The 21-year-old defender is currently without a club after League One side Burton Albion opted against renewing his deal earlier this summer.

Since then, Hutchinson has been training with Luton ahead of a potential move. As recently as today (Saturday), the defender was included in their matchday squad for their pre-season friendly with Portsmouth.

Before being released earlier this summer, the Birmingham-born free agent had spent his entire career with Burton.

In his time with the Brewers, the young left-back played 56 times for the club, chipping in with five clean sheets in the process.

Thoughts?

As it stands, Luton Town have new signing Bell and Dan Potts available at left-back, so there isn’t a desperate need for new additions in that role.

Hutchinson looks to be a promising talent for the future and already has a good amount of EFL experience under his belt. It will be interesting to see if he can make a good impression and earn a deal at Kenilworth Road.