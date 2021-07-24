Preston North End have handed a trial to former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley attacker Jamie Thomas, according to a report from Lancs Live.

Preston have named a trialist in their matchday squad for their pre-season game against Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Although unnamed on the team sheet, the report states the trialist is believed to be attacking Jamie Thomas. The 24-year-old previously plied his trade at the likes of Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, and Blackpool. However, he didn’t make a senior appearance for either of the three aforementioned sides.

He most recently played for AFC Blackpool in the North West Counties League Division One North, although he recently signed for Bamber Bridge two divisions above. But he has been given a chance to impress at Preston and handed a trial ahead of a potential move.

The report states that the Lilywhites are looking to sign a new striker this summer. Although not the marquee name Preston fans would like to see linked, Thomas could prove to be a shrewd signing if he can fulfil his potential.

The player has been given the opportunity presumably after impressing in a pre-season friendly against Preston a few weeks ago. The Championship side got their pre-season campaign underway against Bamber Bridge on July 10th.

Thomas scored two goals for the home side, although Preston ran out 8-3 winners that afternoon.

He has been named on the substitutes bench today against Accrington Stanley, where he will he hoping to be brought on to show his ability amongst Championship quality players.