Sheffield Wednesday are said to have “irons in the fire” as Darren Moore eyes new strikers. With that in mind, we look at three the Owls should size up.

Josh Windass’ hamstring injury could keep him out for an extended spell, leaving Sheffield Wednesday with limited attacking options.

As it stands, the Owls have only Callum Paterson available as a striker.

Here, we look at three potential options Darren Moore should consider eyeing up as he looks to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sam Greenwood – Leeds United

The former Arsenal prodigy has been a big hit since linking up with the Whites last summer.

Greenwood has made only one senior appearance for Leeds but has starred for the club’s U23s. Last season, he managed 12 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances, impressing as a centre-forward and attacking midfielder.

Leeds’ plans for the 19-year-old remain unknown, so it remains unknown if they would sanction a loan move away for the promising forward.

Greg Stewart – free agent

After leaving Rangers at the end of the season, the experienced forward is available on a free transfer.

Stewart struggled to make an impact in his five years on the books with Birmingham City but has previously impressed in Scotland. He enjoyed fruitful spells with Kilmarnock, Cowdenbeath and Dundee, managing 89 goals in Scottish competitions.

As a free agent, the 31-year-old could be a wise acquisition for Wednesday this summer.

Duckens Nazon – free agent

Another free agent, former Wolves youngster Nazon has spent time in England previously.

The 27-year-old managed six goals in 16 games while with Oldham Athletic. He also managed eight goals and four assists in 24 games while on the books with Coventry City.

Haiti international Nazon most recently spent time with Belgian side Sint-Truidense, where he managed a decent eight goals in 31 games.

As Moore hunts attacking additions, it will be interesting to see how Sheffield Wednesday’s striker situation pans out in the coming weeks.