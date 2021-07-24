Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has confirmed to Teesside Live that Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown is one of three that the Teessiders are monitoring.

Middlesbrough are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer. Grant Hall and Dael Fry are the only natural senior centre-backs at Warnock’s disposal. Although midfielder Paddy McNair and full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola and new signing Lee Peltier could deputise there if needed.

But Boro are hoping to secure a new signing or two to shore up at the back.

As reported on The72 earlier today, Middlesbrough are looking at the possibility of signing recently released Sheffield United man Kean Bryan. Whilst Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown has also been linked this week.

Middlesbrough placed a bid for Brown in the hope of securing a deal before the start of the season. However, Mick McCarthy’s side rejected the offer outright.

Speaking after the North-East club’s recent 2-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle in pre-season, Warnock addressed the links surrounding Brown. The veteran manager confirmed the rumours and admitted that the club are looking at two others, although they remain unnamed.

“We are looking for another left-sided player and he is one of three lads that we’re looking at at the minute,” he said.

“We’re a bit short on that left side and I think you’re asking a bit too much of Pelts [Lee Peltier].

“He can do the right and the centre, but you’re asking a bit much of him to be on the left too.

“It’s nice to have a natural left-footer and you saw tonight we’re short in that area.”

Middlesbrough lined up with a back three against Plymouth, deploying Hall and Fry alongside McNair. However, all three players are right-footed. Similarly, Marcus Tavernier was used at left wing-back in both Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola’s absence.

If Brown was to sign he can play at both centre-back and left-back. His versatility could prove useful in the event of injuries, as well as allowing Warnock to utilise different formations.