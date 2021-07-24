Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for new strikers and Darren Moore has “irons in the fire”, says reporter Dom Howson.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for the 2021/22 campaign and have been dealt a major blow recently.

Attacker Josh Windass has suffered a hamstring injury and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The blow means Darren Moore’s attacking options are looking thin at the moment, but a promising update has emerged as the Owls look to bolster their attacking ranks.

In a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, reporter Dom Howson has confirmed Wednesday have “irons in the fire” as they look to add fresh options upfront.

Howson warned that supporters may face a wait for new strikers to arrive through the door at Hillsborough. However, with targets seemingly being lined up, it will be hoped that Moore can add to his attacking options before the window ends.

At the moment, Callum Paterson is the Owls’ main option at striker. Jordan Rhodes and Eilias Kachunga both left at the end of their deals earlier this summer, while Jack Marriott departed at the end of his loan deal.

Thoughts?

With Windass injured, you would think Wednesday will look to sign at least two strikers before the window slams shut.

In a window where funds are limited up and down the EFL ladder, it may be wise for Moore to dip into the free agent market or look to recruit some players on loan, rather than conjuring up fees for new players.