Charlton Athletic have confirmed free agent midfielder Madger Gomes is on the bench for their pre-season friendly with Reading.

Ahead of the new campaign, Charlton Athletic are looking to bolster their ranks with some fresh faces.

So far, Nigel Adkins has added five new faces. Sean Clare, Jayden Stockley, Akin Famewo, George Dobson and Craig MacGillivray have completed moves to The Valley.

Now, it has emerged that the Addicks are casting an eye over a potential sixth addition, with Madger Gomes named in the squad for the League One side’s pre-season friendly against Reading.

Gomes is on the hunt for a new club after leaving Doncaster Rovers earlier this summer.

The former Liverpool and Leeds United youngster linked up with Portsmouth on trial, but it seems his stint with the Fratton Park club was unsuccessful.

The 24-year-old midfielder has started on the bench for Charlton Athletic but will be looking to come on and make an impact for Adkins’ side. He has a good amount of EFL experience under his belt, making 55 appearances during his time with Doncaster.

In his time at the Keepmoat Stadium, the Spaniard chipped in with four goals and three assists.

As a central midfielder with an eye for a pass and good ability on the ball, Gomes has shown promising flashes in the past.

After departing Doncaster, the Guinea-Bissau-born ace will be looking to embark on a new chapter in his career, so it will be interesting to see if he can make a good impression and earn a deal with Charlton Athletic.