Fulham are set to complete a deal for goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga following his release from Spurs.

.@talkSPORT understands Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga are undergoing medicals at #FFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 24, 2021

Marco Silva is looking to bolster his ranks with some fresh faces ahead of the new campaign.

It has been reported that Fulham are set to bring in Harry Wilson from Liverpool, with the player undergoing a medical with the Craven Cottage outfit.

Now, it has been claimed that the 24-year-old isn’t the only player currently going through a medical with the club, with Paulo Gazzaniga undergoing medical examinations with the Cottagers.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook (see tweet at the top of the page) has stated Gazzaniga looks set to join Fulham this summer.

The Argentinian shot-stopper will have to get through his medical, but it seems as though he is poised to link up with Silva’s men ahead of the new campaign.

Gazzaniga was let go by Spurs at the end of the season and has been on the hunt for a new club since.

Thoughts?

Bringing in a player of Gazzaniga’s calibre can only be a good thing for Fulham as they look to immediately bounce back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has spent much of his career playing top-flight football. In his time with Spurs, he played second fiddle to France international Hugo Lloris.

As he looks to make the number one shirt his own with his new club, it will be interesting to see if he can impress with Fulham.