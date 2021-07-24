Hull City and Peterborough have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing in recent weeks, but the midfielder missed his side’s most recent pre-season outing with an injury.

Hull and Peterborough face competition from the division below for Wing, with both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday also reportedly keen. Yet they will look to assess the player’s slight injury situation before making any concrete offers.

Wing is in direct competition with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, and new signing Matt Crooks at Middlesbrough. Whilst there looks to be another new addition around the corner, with Argentinian Martin Payero arriving after his participation in the Olympics.

Therefore Wing could be seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside, putting several clubs on alert.

After Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Friday evening, manager Neil Warnock spoke out about Wing’s absence, stating he had picked up a shin injury in their previous game.

“Wing has an issue with his shin,” said Warnock, “but with the boot on it looks worse than it is.

“He received a bad tackle the other night and his shin is very sore. He needs an ice pack on it, but I think the boot is just a precaution really.”

The Boro boss downplayed the injury and even advised of a return date.

“He should be alright by next week I think.”

It would seem Wing would be in line to play in Middlesbrough’s next pre-season fixture. He has impressed when given the opportunity so far, but it could be too little too late for the 26-year-old.

Last season he was shipped out on loan to Rotherham. He impressed in his short-term spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last time out, scoring twice and assisting another two in 20 appearances. It is no surprise then that the Millers are keen to revisit a deal to sign Wing this summer, and why other clubs are taking an interest too.