John Lundstram has admitted that he left Sheffield United to join Rangers because of the lure of Champions League football.

After his contract at Bramall Lane expired, the 27-year-old midfielder’s four-year stint with Sheffield United came to an end earlier this summer.

John Lundstram opted against penning a new deal with the Blades, opening the door to a move away.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have since moved to snap up the former Everton youngster, bringing him in on a free transfer. Now, Lundstram has opened up on his decision to leave the Championship club for Ibrox.

Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via Yorkshire Live), Lundstram stated that the lure of Champions League football was a big reason as to why he decided to join Rangers.

Here’s what the midfielder had to say on the matter:

It’s massive, it [the Champions League] was a big reason why I’ve come into such a historic club. The facilities, the surroundings, everything here is built to win.

“We have the squad to do it [compete in the Champions League]. We showed last year we have the squad to do it, to compete at that level in the late stages of Europe.”

With Lundstram’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how the former Sheffield United man fares in Scotland and in European competition.

The move presents a new challenge for the Liverpudlian and is yet to test himself in Europe, so it awaits to be seen how he performs.

Thoughts?

With Rangers offering the lure of Champions League football, Lundstram can’t really be blamed for wanting to test himself with a new challenge after four years with Sheffield United.

From the Blades’ point of view, their attention will now have turned to recruiting a new midfielder. Sander Berge continues to be linked with a move away, so it awaits to be seen how many midfielders Slavisa Jokanovic will have to end up signing.