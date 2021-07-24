Middlesbrough have registered an interest in recently released Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, according to journalist Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

Middlesbrough are said to be keen to strengthen their defensive line this summer. They have already acquired the services of veteran Lee Peltier after his release from West Brom, but Neil Warnock’s side are looking for more bodies at the back in the coming weeks.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Kean Bryan. The Sheffield United defender has recently left Bramall Lane following the expiration of his contract.

However, it is believed the Blades have offered him a new deal, though the player is weighing up his options before committing his future.

Bryan is versatile and his versatility has certainly played a part in making him a man in demand. Although a centre-back by trade, he has been utilised in midfield when needed.

Middlesbrough face competition from fellow Championship sides West Brom and Swansea City. The trio are all hoping to achieve a place in the top six next season and ultimately, promotion.

The 24-year-old joined Sheffield United in 2018 following his release from Manchester City, signing a three-year deal. He made his Premier League debut for the club back in November 2020 and played 13 times last season. He scored his first goal for the club in 2-1 away win over Manchester United in January earlier this year.

He is an England youth international and has represented his county at U16, U17, U19 and U20 level over the course of his footballing career.