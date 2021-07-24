Bristol City midfielder James Morton will feature for MK Dons in a pre-season friendly, it has been confirmed.

The Robins made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that they have allowed the 22-year-old to feature for Russell Martin’s side in a pre-season friendly.

James Morton has spent much of his time on the books with Bristol City out on loan elsewhere.

Details of any potential deal remain unknown, but it will be interesting to see if MK Dons look to secure a loan swoop for the midfielder.

MK and City face off later this afternoon as both sides prepare for the new campaign.

Morton will be looking to impress both management teams as he hunts first-team football ahead of the 2021/22 season.

After stints in non-league with Chippenham Town and Bath City, the defensive midfielder has endured three loan stints in the EFL since 2019. Along the way, he has spent time on the books with Forest Green Rovers, Grimsby Town and Gillingham.

He was with Steve Evans’ side for the second half of last season. However, he only managed one outing for the Gills.

As it stands, Morton’s deal at Ashton Gate will be expiring next season.

If he wants to break into the Robins’ first-team, he will likely need to make a good impression this season, regardless of whether or not he spends it at Ashton Gate or out on loan.

With a chance to impress coming this afternoon, it will be interesting to see how Morton’s situation pans out.