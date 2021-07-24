Fulham face another season in the Sky Bet Championship after yo-yo-ing back down after a dismal season in the Premier League.

Fulham will be looking to rebuild under new head coach Marco Silva who replaces Scott Parker at the Cottagers helm.

The Londoners haven’t formalised the signing of any players as of yet. The new season is just two weeks away.

However, the above could be all about to change for the Craven Cottage outfit and Marco Silva. They have been in a chase for Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson and it all looks to be coming together nicely:

Harry Wilson has left Liverpool’s training camp in Austria to conclude £12m move to Fulham. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 24, 2021

Paul Joyce is the Times and Sunday Times Northern Correspondent and he adds the latest details to what has been a developing story.

24-year-old Wilson has been a victim of the ranks of world superstars in front of him at Anfield. Due to these players, Wilson has had to learn his football away from Merseyside on a number of loan deals.

So far in English football’s second-tier competition, Wilson has turned out for Cardiff City (37 games/seven goals/12 assists), Derby County (43 games/16 goals/four assists) and Hull City (13 games/seven goals/four assists).

Yesterday The Sun’s Tom Barclay wrote that the Londoners were edging closer to a £10million deal for Wilson. Barclay wrote: “a £10million deal with Liverpool is understood to be near completion.”

However, Joyce’s tweet (above) puts the figure for this completed deal at £12million. That is one added detail. Added to that is the fact that Wison has left Liverpool’s training camp to finalise the deal that will take him to Craven Cottage.

Thoughts?

Yesterday it was £10million according to The Sun; today it is £12milion according to The Times. Whichever of those prices it ends up costing Fulham it is a bargain.

Harry Wilson scores goals wherever he goes – his Championship record has shown that. All those above goals are added to by 32 goals and 14 assists for Liverpool’s Under-23s across 60 appearances.

Harry Wilson would’ve always struggled to make the breakthrough at Liverpool. It will be different at Fulham. At the London club, Wilson will be a star.

Look out for him taking next season’s Championship by storm with a Fulham side geared up to attack.