Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed the club are close to completing a deal to sign Atletico Banfield midfielder Martin Payero, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Payero is no secret. The club have been monitoring the South American market in recent weeks and as reported earlier this month, the Argentinian has already completed his medical ahead of the move.

Small financial aspects are set to be confirmed shortly, with Warnock revealing that the announcement is just around the corner.

He was selected for the Argentina squad to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. He was a second-half substitute in their opening game, as they lost 2-0 to Australia. No deal will be wrapped up until his country’s exit from the competition.

Speaking after the club’s 2-1 win over League One side Plymouth Argyle in pre-season, the Boro boss said he was ‘excited’ by the prospect of the young Argentinian arriving at the Riverside next week.

“Payero is out at the Olympics, but I’m hoping we can finalise all the financial details this next week,” he said.

“We want to announce that as soon as possible. I’d like to get it over the line.

“You look at that performance tonight and you could imagine him in there couldn’t you, giving us that little bit more.

“I think it’s quite exciting really and would give us that little bit more.”

Warnock also confirmed that the club are looking at other prospects from outside of the UK. Although he didn’t go into detail on how close that deal was to completion.

“We’re looking at another player abroad as well. We’ve looked at three or four, but one in particular now, and we’re also looking to see if there are any others that can tempt us,” said the Boro boss.

Middlesbrough have signed five players already this summer. Joe Lumley was the club’s first signing, arriving on a free from Queens Park Rangers earlier in the window. He was joined by Lee Peltier from West Brom, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest, also both on free transfers. Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu and Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks have also signed for Boro on permanent deals.