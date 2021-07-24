Southend United have attacker Hamzad Kargbo on trial from QPR.

Southend United played the youngster in a friendly against West Ham United Under-23s yesterday, as per a report by the Echo News.

Kargbo, who is 19-years-old, is hoping to have impressed for the Shrimpers.

They are preparing for life in the National League next season and are also taking a look at trialists Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, Deon Moore, Matt Dennis and Will Atkinson.

Southend boss Phil Brown has said: “One or two of them showed positive signs and one or two of them didn’t but I’ll leave you to work out who.

“They’re willing to put their bodies on the line and I thought one or two of them did.

“However, one or two of them fell by the wayside and looked a bit lost but we’ll make decisions Saturday night.”

Kargbo joined QPR in 2014 from Mass Elite Academy and has since risen up through the youth ranks of the Championship side.

The teenager initially played for the Hoops’ Under-18s before breaking into their Under-23s side.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the R’s.

Thoughts?

Kargbo is a bit of an unknown quantity but a loan move away from QPR would be a great opportunity for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

It will be interesting to see if Southend decide to make a move for him or whether he was one of the players Brown mentioned struggled against the Hammers yesterday.

The Shrimpers have an experienced manager and will be desperate to make an immediate return to the Football League.