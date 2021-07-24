Scunthorpe United have completed the signing of Tyrone O’Neill following his departure from Middlesbrough.

Scunthorpe United have handed the striker a two-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

O’Neill, who is 21-years-old, was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

He has swiftly found a new club and will be looking forward to next season in League Two.

Read: Middlesbrough transfer target plays for Under-23s of current side

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox has said: “Tyrone is a lad I’ve known of for a while. He’s been on the bench for Middlesbrough in the Championship a number of times and then went out on loan.

“When we knew he was available, we got him in to train and he’s been excellent. He’s a handful and brings the ball to his feet really well.”

O’Neill had other clubs in for him as well this summer, with Football League World claiming Harrogate Town and some Scottish sides were keen.

The youngster rose up through the youth ranks at Middlesbrough and played once for their first-team.

He had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Darlington over recent seasons to get experience under his belt.

Read: Middlesbrough-linked man joins Burnley

Thoughts?

This is a solid signing by Scunthorpe and they obviously rate him highly as they have offered him a two-year deal.

O’Neill will be pleased to have found a club so quickly after being released by Boro.

He will give Cox’s side more competition and depth up top for next term.

The attacker could play for the Iron today against Hull City along with fellow new signing Harry Bunn.