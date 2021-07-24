QPR look to be on the verge of signing Fulham’s Stefan Johansen on a permanent deal.

Johansen, 30, looks like he’s nearing his return to QPR. The Norwegian became an instant hit with R’s fans last time round and they’ve been waiting all summer for concrete news of his return.

The came earlier this week when West London Sport revealed that the R’s had agreed a £600,000 fee with their west London neigh ours Fulham for the signing of Johansen, who’s since tweeted:

Mark Warburton’s side have already put together an impressive summer haul and Johansen returning would undoubtedly be the pinnacle of that haul.

QPR look like genuine promotion contenders next season and fans have every right to be optimistic, with their return to action bound to give Warburton’s side an extra motive in the Championship next season.

With Johansen seemingly closing in on his return then, Warburton can finally start to look at what his team might look like when they kick-off v Millwall next month.

Sam Field is set to be sidelined for a while and so Johansen’s return takes on even more importance. He’ll be a starting name every week in the middle and Andre Dozzell could become a regular alongside him, with Ilias Chair playing the more attacking role in midfield.

Johansen gives QPR so much more creativity in the middle of the park than they’ve had in recent times and he showed that in his 21 Championship appearances on loan last term. With more signings potentially on the way too, QPR are having a great summer.