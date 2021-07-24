Charlton Athletic plan to keep hold of striker Josh Davison for next season.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins will have him as one of his attacking options for next term, as per a report by London News Online.

Davison, who is 21-years-old, has been impressing in pre-season for the Addicks.

He spent last season on loan with Woking and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

Adkins has said: “I’m really pleased with Josh and he has been with the first-team group from day one and doing really, really well. His attitude is outstanding.

“He is really fit and scored a good goal at the weekend. He leads the line really well. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him.

“Hopefully he has got a really good coaching environment and good learning environment at Charlton. He had a loan spell last season, but I want him to be with us now.”

Davison will have picked up plenty of experience last season. He scored five goals in 14 games for Woking before managing three in 22 during his time at Forest Green in League Two.

He still has another year left on his contract at Charlton and they are believed to have an option to extend too.

Davison signed for the Addicks in October 2019 after a trial and has since made 12 appearances, chipping in with a single goal.

He started out at Peterborough United and had spells at St Neots Town, Wisbech Town, Enfield Town and Barking before joining Charlton.

Davison is a good option for Adkins to have in his squad and he could be in line for plenty of game time next season.