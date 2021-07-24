Swansea City have finished the last two Sky Bet Championship campaigns in the play-off places, showing a degree of consistency.

Swansea City fans saw their side reach the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley last season before losing out to eventual winners Brentford.

It will be a summer of restructuring and rebuilding at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans have already brought in Joel Piroe (PSV Eindhoven), Liam Walsh (Bristol City) and Kyle Joseph (Wigan Athletic).

Steve Cooper and Swansea have parted ways and the rebuilding will be done under Alan Tate.

Time on the pitch in competitive friendlies has been limited. The Swans first friendly against Swindon Town was cancelled due to the Robins suffering positive Covid results in their first-team bubble.

They beat Plymouth Argyle four days ago but today’s game against Bristol Rovers has fallen foul of Covid-19.

This time it is Swansea who are having to call off the game after suffering a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their playing squad.

A statement on the Swansea City website read (in part):

“After positive cases were identified, the club decided it was in the best interests of both players and staff – as well as everyone connected with Bristol Rovers – to cancel Saturday’s game in order to minimise the potential spread of the virus.”

Thoughts?

It is, of course, right that Swansea have taken the necessary steps. This obviously comes in light of these positive test results in their camp.

The fact that there are multiple positive results obviously means a 10-day isolation period for those players. This means they will definitely miss the upcoming friendly fixtures against Forest Green (28 July) and Southampton (31 July).

Swansea’s 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign kicks off in two weeks with the Swans travelling to Blackburn Rovers. Those players now isolating will have very little time to get some minutes on the pitch in their legs.