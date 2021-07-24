Carlisle United’s stance on free agent goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy may have changed now.

Carlisle United have been taking a look at the young stopper over recent times.

However, Chris Beech’s side have now signed Burnley’s Lukas Jensen on a season long-loan meaning they might not need Sykes-Kenworthy any more.

The ‘keeper is available after being released by Derby County at the end of last season.

Sykes-Kenworthy, who is 21-years-old, played a couple of pre-season games for Carlisle but they have now brought in Jensen to add the cover and competition they need for Magnus Norman.

He only joined Derby last summer having previously been on the books at Bradford City.

The goalie played for the Rams’ Under-23s side but they decided against keeping him for the next campaign.

The Huddersfield-born man rose up through the youth ranks at Bradford after joining them at the age of eight.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Bantams, as well as having loan spells away at Stalybridge Celtic, Stafford Rangers and Guiseley to gain experience.

Thoughts?

Carlisle have the goalkeeping options they need for next season in place now so the door to Brunton Park may have closed to Sykes-Kenworthy.

Nevertheless, he is still a decent option for other Football League clubs still needing another ‘keeper and it will be interesting to see what happens next.