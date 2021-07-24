Portsmouth have Corey Addai on trial following his departure from Barnsley.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the goalkeeper in pre-season, as per a report by The News.

Addai, who is 23-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Barnsley at the end of last season.

He is now hoping to earn a contract with Pompey in League One for the upcoming campaign.

Addai moved to Oakwell last summer but his time in South Yorkshire lasted only a single season.

The 6ft 7inc stopper was released by fellow Championship side Coventry City at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and finds himself in the same situation this year as an unattached player.

Barnsley brought him in on trial 12 months ago and he did enough to earn a contract.

He has played for their Under-23’s this past term and has also had a loan spell away at National League side Chesterfield to get some experience under his belt.

Addai spent time in the academy at Arsenal before linking up with Coventry. He then rose up through the Sky Blues’ ranks but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he had loan stints in non-league with Mickleover Sports and AFC Telford United to get some game time.

Portsmouth could do with another ‘keeper to add more competition and depth to that department and Addai could fit the bill for Danny Cowley’s side.