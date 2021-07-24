QPR look to be on the verge of completing a permanent deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen.

Johansen, 30, became an instant hit with the QPR fans when he arrived on loan midway through the last season.

He went on to score four goals and make two assists in his 21 Championship outings for the R’s after being exiled by then Fulham manager Scott Parker.

After a summer of back and forth, West London Sport have revealed that QPR are on the verge of a £600,000 deal for Johansen to return to the club permanently and for many R’s fans, it’s the signing of the season.

Not only that but it caps what’s been a hugely impressive transfer window for Mark Warburton’s side who look to be genuine promotion contenders next season.

See what these QPR fans have said on Twitter as Johansen nears a return to the club:

Ecstatic xx — kathy simpson (@kathysimpson50) July 23, 2021

Fantastic signing a steal at 600k — Matt Impey (@mattimpey) July 23, 2021

Brilliant but want club to confirm it — Linda QPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇨🇾 (@WidgeQPR) July 23, 2021

Him ball n field behind austin Gaurentees us top half minimum — Craig Gray (@MrCraigGray) July 23, 2021

All credit to the board this is a signing I think most fans wanted the club is definitely moving in the right direction. — kevin davis (@DKevinas) July 23, 2021

Massive signing give him the captains armband!!! U rrrs — qpr barnes (@warnockisagod) July 23, 2021