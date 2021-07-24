Doncaster Rovers have Dan Crowley on trial following his departure from Birmingham City.

Doncaster Rovers played the midfielder last night in their friendly against Newcastle United, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Crowley, who is 23-years-old, was released by Birmingham at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.

He spent the second-half of last term on loan at Hull City and helped the Tigers win the League One title.

However, Grant McCann’s side are not bringing him back to the MKM Stadium on a permanent basis which has paved the way for Doncaster to swoop in.

Crowley started his career Arsenal but never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and then in Holland with Go Ahead Eagles.

He then made his move abroad permanent with stints at Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The midfielder played 45 times for the Blues before they decided to part company with him at the end of June.

Crowley was a regular for Hull after his move in January and played 23 times.

He showed his quality at League One level and would be a shrewd signing for Doncaster if they decide to get him.

Richie Wellens’ side have a few players on trial at the moment and have some decisions to make.